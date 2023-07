CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was discovered drowned in Lake of the Ozarks.

James D. Roy, 56, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m. today, July 3.

Roy was last seen near a moored vessel the night before. The Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation of Roy’s disappearance at 11 p.m. on June 2.

It is unknown how Roy entered the water, according to the MSHP incident report.