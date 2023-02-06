JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route 13.

The MSHP investigation began at 1:18 a.m. on Feb. 5. The investigation showed that Taylor drove his vehicle into the hotel’s pond, exited the vehicle and then tried to swim to shore. He eventually submerged and drowned.