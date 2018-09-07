Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Pulaski County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A man from Pulaski County died Thursday morning after a fatal crash.

David Braddum, 89, of Dixon, Missouri was traveling southbound on Highway 28, one mile south of Dixon, when he struck another vehicle from behind.

David Burke, 63, of Dixon, Missouri, stopped due to debris in the roadway when Braddum struck Burke's vehicle from behind.

Next of kin has been notified.