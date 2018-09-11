Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Douglas County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AVA, Mo. - A man from Douglas County died late Monday night after his vehicle went off the side of the road.

Ronald Uhing, 76, of Ava, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned onto its right side.

Uhing was pronounced dead and transported to a local funeral home.