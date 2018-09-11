News

Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Douglas County

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 03:18 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:18 PM CDT

AVA, Mo. - A man from Douglas County died late Monday night after his vehicle went off the side of the road.

Ronald Uhing, 76, of Ava, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned onto its right side.

Uhing was pronounced dead and transported to a local funeral home.


