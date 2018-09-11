Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Douglas County
AVA, Mo. - A man from Douglas County died late Monday night after his vehicle went off the side of the road.
Ronald Uhing, 76, of Ava, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned onto its right side.
Uhing was pronounced dead and transported to a local funeral home.
More Stories
-
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - With snowfall dwindling at the Grand Canyon's…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Miss America ceremony subtracted the swimsuit…
-
VIRGINIA - Airbnb activated its "Open Homes" program Tuesday to allow…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.