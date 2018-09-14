Man Dies after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy to MGN Online

ALTON, Mo- A man has died after he hit a deer while riding a motorcycle.

According to Highway Patrol, the accident happened Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. Route AA 6 miles east of Alton.

The crash report states that 29-year-old Marshall Williams was riding his motorcycle when he hit a deer and was ejected.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour after the incident.

This is Troop Gs 30th fatality in 2018, as compared to 19 at this same time in 2017.