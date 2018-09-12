Man Dies After Crashing Into School Bus
CRANE, Mo.- A man died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a school bus near Crane, Missouri.
Kelly Vaught, 47, was driving eastbound on Missouri 248 when he struck a school bus head-on.
The driver of the school bus, Paul Schlis, was not injured.
Both vehicles were totaled.
