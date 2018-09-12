News

Man Dies After Crashing Into School Bus

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 09:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 09:24 PM CDT

CRANE, Mo.- A man died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a school bus near Crane, Missouri.

Kelly Vaught, 47, was driving eastbound on Missouri 248 when he struck a school bus head-on.

The driver of the school bus, Paul Schlis, was not injured.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected