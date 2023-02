STOCKTON, Mo. – A Stockton man is dead after an incident at Stockton Lake on Feb. 25.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Caleb L. Mantonya, 40, was at the Highpoint boat ramp access near Aldrich when his truck started rolling toward the lake and was submerged in the water.

The MSHP report says Mantonya was not wearing a safety device. This is Troop D’s 12th fatality of 2023.