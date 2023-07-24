CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after two motorcycles collided in Eureka Springs.

Raymond Scott Kinnunen, 58, of Fayetteville, was killed in the crash. Law enforcement began an investigation into the crash at 12:30 p.m. on July 22.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, Kinnunen was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson east on U.S. Highway 62. A 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Rendell S. Whitehead, 54, of Rogers, Arkansas, was also eastbound and was slowing down to make a left turn. Kinnunen lost control of his motorcycle and was separated from it. His motorcycle struck the other.

Whitehead was taken to the Eureka Springs Hospital to be treated for injuries.