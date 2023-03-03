LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lebanon man is charged with felonies in connection to a robbery of a Conway business.

Dakota Garcia McComb, 24, of Lebanon, had a warrant issued for his arrest on March 1. He is formally charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, McComb has assault charges in Dallas County from a separate incident.

April 2022

According to a police report for the case, on April 20, 2022, a LCSO deputy responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at Hannah’s General Store on West Jefferson Avenue in Conway. The caller told law enforcement that she had been robbed at gunpoint by two people who then fled in a red pickup.

The caller said that she was sweeping the floors when she heard someone say “give me the money.” When she looked up, there was a handgun pointed at her face. She gave them money from the register. The amount stolen turned out to be around $200.

Security footage showed that the suspects arrived and left in a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche with yellow tape around the front driver’s side window. The front license plate was visible. Inside the store, security cameras recorded the suspect with a gun wearing a black hoodie, light-colored cargo shorts, gloves and blue high-top Converse pointing a gun at the caller and jumping on the counter shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle the suspects were driving turned out to be one stolen from Sedalia hours prior, around 9:30 p.m. on April 19.

McComb was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle on April 21, the day after the robbery.

August 2022

On Aug. 23, a LCSO deputy spoke with the woman whose vehicle was used in the April robbery. She said that McComb and others had been at her residence before her vehicle was stolen. She said the keys to her Avalanche went missing, but she thought they were just misplaced.

The owner said that she went on vacation in June. During that vacation, her daughter told her that the owner’s wife’s Jeep had been stolen. This is when she realized that McComb must have been involved, according to the police report.

The Avalanche owner said that the suspect in the robbery was wearing the same shorts that McComb was wearing at her house. She also recognized his jacket and gloves. She also said the gun looked like the one McComb had when he was at her house.

October 2022

On Oct. 13, the Laclede County deputy accessed the April 21 Cass County arrest report and found that a handgun matching the description of the one used in the robbery had been found under McComb’s vehicle’s driver’s seat.

On Oct. 24, the deputy received body cam footage of the arrest, which showed McComb wearing similar clothes to the one the robbery suspect was wearing.

Charges were filed against McComb on March 1, 2023. He has yet to be scheduled for a court appearance. This article will be updated as his case progresses.