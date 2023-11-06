TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Taney County is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting occurred at a home in Bradleyville on Thursday, November 2.

Charles Tinker, born in 1942, is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after shooting 52-year-old Jon Lovelace.

According to a probable cause statement, Tinker said he shot Lovelace during a verbal altercation after Lovelace said he was going to kill him. Tinker was placed under arrest and on a 24-hour investigative hold.

During a post-Miranda interview the following day, Tinker told investigators he retrieved a 9mm handgun from the bedroom after the argument and went to the front area of the house. Tinker fired two shots behind a vehicle to make another individual leave the residence and two more shots at Lovelace, the statement says.

Tinker stated he intended to shoot Lovelace in the leg and was not sure where he had shot him and shot him because he had “pushed my buttons,” according to the probable cause statement.