SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New details were unveiled by the Springfield Police Department regarding a suspect who stabbed two people.

According to a probable cause statement from SPD, James R. Mygatt was charged with 1st-degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action.

On November 16, a victim who came to the Springfield Police Headquarters said that they were struck with a knife on the left side of their face by an assailant at the bus stop near the Springfield City Busch Building.

The victim told police the suspect was a male wearing a red beanie, black and red hoodie, shorts and was riding a red bicycle. The victim also saw police speaking with the suspect before the incident. Those officers identified the suspect as Mygatt.

At 3:21 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a separate person who was stabbed in the back. That victim also described their attacker wearing clothing that matched Mygatt.

After reviewing surveillance cameras located on the exterior of the Busch Building, detectives were able to observe Mygatt at 2:20 a.m. slash a knife toward the first victim’s face.

The probable cause statement says Mygatt is a convicted felon with a past criminal history of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mygatt entered a plea of not guilty. He will be in court for a bond hearing on Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.