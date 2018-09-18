Man Charged in Lebanon Bank Robbery, Man has not been Located

LEBANON, Mo- A suspect has been charged in connection to a robbery at a U.S. Bank Monday afternoon.

Lebanon Police has identified the suspect as Leslie Shields

Shields has been charged with one count of First-degree Burglary and one count of Stealing.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon the U.S. Bank in Lebanon, Missouri was robbed, according to a Lebanon Police Department press release.

Shields' bond has been set at $150,000.

Shields has not been located at this time and law enforcement are still actively looking for him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

