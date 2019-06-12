Man caught with six pounds of meth in his car Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- A Saint Joseph man is facing charges for meth trafficking after a grand jury indictment earlier today.

Andrew Trammell was initially arrested after leading police on a car chase between Christian and Taney Counties.

According to an affidavit, Trammell was driving on highway 65 when a Christian County deputy tried to pull him over.

Trammell refused to stop and continued driving into Taney County until he crashed his car near Branson.

He tried to run away but deputies caught him after a short chase.

When deputies searched the car they found a box with about six pounds of meth and cash.

Trammell now faces charges of possession of meth and intent to distribute.