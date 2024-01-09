DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested for stealing a UTV in western Douglas County, according to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Jason Smith, 46, was trespassing on a neighboring property with the stolen vehicle when he was confronted by a family member. The relative recognized the stolen vehicle that belonged to a different family member before Smith drove away. The incident was later reported to the DCSO.

During the investigation, Smith stopped at the residence of off-duty Douglas County Deputy Shawn Wilson asking for air to put in one of the UTV’s tires. DCSO said Wilson then arrested Smith.

According to the post, the stolen UTV was returned to its owner without damage.

Smith is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail with a cash-only bond of $5,000.