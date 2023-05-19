JOPLIN, Mo. — A homeless man is in custody after Joplin authorities say he tried to kidnap a child during Joplin’s Third Thursday street festival.

Joplin police received a call about an attempted child abduction at 3rd and Main Street late Thursday evening. Officers were able to get to the area and were told a man grabbed a 5-year-old girl outside a bounce house and attempted to escape with her.

The victim’s mother caught up to the man with the help of bystanders who helped stop him from leaving the scene. Police say citizens detained him until officers arrived and took him into custody. The child was not injured in the incident.

Charges of kidnapping are pending against Johnny L. Arehart, 28. Arehart is reportedly homeless, according to JPD’s release.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone present at Third Thursday who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl at 417-623-3131.