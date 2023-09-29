SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An 18-year-old from Springfield faces multiple charges after police say he drove by a house and shot at it twice in the same day.

Braiden Sullivan, of Springfield, is being held in the Greene County Jail after police say he fired at least 10 rounds into a home near Pacific Street and Yates Avenue on Sept. 28. He is facing charges of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Sullivan was caught after Springfield Police cleared the initial scene and parked at a nearby church. A few minutes later, they say Sullivan and others drove back by the house and fired multiple shots at a person outside.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting by five juveniles, according to court documents.

Documents state Sullivan was released from juvenile custody on September 15 due to his 18th birthday and becoming an adult. Prosecutors say Sullivan is associated with a gang that is responsible for numerous homicides over the last two years in Springfield.

Sullivan is being held in jail without bond.