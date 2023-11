SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested for stabbing a victim after an argument in northwestern Springfield.

According to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department, on November 16, officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 1500 block of N. Colgate.

The suspect stabbed the victim after an argument which sent the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and booked for 1st-degree assault.