SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman on October 7.

Michael Stone, 35, is facing two counts of first-degree domestic assault after he stabbed a woman in the neck during a possible schizophrenic episode.

The probable cause statement says the woman and Stone were staying at a friend’s house due to it being cold and they were homeless. The woman woke to a cut on her neck and Stone standing over her.

Stone was located at a hotel where he walked in saying someone was chasing him. Stone dropped the knife inside the hotel and waited for officers. Stone was uttering about the incident saying he was the suspect but he was “seared and had a gun pointed at him.”

During a post-Miranda interview, Stone said he got out of jail for a robbery three years ago and people were mad at him and he believed people were out to kill him.

Stone stated he heard the victim talking to someone about how they were going to kill him while he slept. He also said he saw a man pointing a gun at his head before stabbing the victim.

A Ring doorbell in the area showed that no one else was chasing Stone, according to the probable cause report.

Stone is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.