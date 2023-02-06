SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield.

According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home.

Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in the neighborhood about a man that was walking up to houses and cars and trying to get inside.

After a short standoff in which police tried to negotiate with the suspect, officers made entry into the house and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The man was arrested for first-degree burglary, according to police.

