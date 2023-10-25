SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was arrested early on Monday, October 23 after leading Greene County deputies on a chase through Springfield.

Daniel Alexander, 45, is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest by fleeing and driving while intoxicated after a police chase occurred in the area of Division and Le Compte in Springfield. He also had multiple warrants out of another county.

Alexander did not stop when a Springfield Police Department officer attempted to pull him over. A Greene County deputy responded and found the car traveling northbound on Le Compte.

The pursuit continued through town reaching speeds above 90 MPH. Court documents state that Alexander nearly struck multiple deputy’s cars during the pursuit.

When the pursuit reached a dead-end street, Alexander drove through a parking lot until he reached a grassy area in between another business parking lot, according to court documents.

Alexander continued going in the opposing lane of traffic until the pursuit stopped on East Division Street.

A passenger in the car stated that she tried to get Alexander to pull over and not to run from law enforcement. Alexander stated to deputies that he consumed alcohol and the preliminary breath test on scene was .105%. He also knew he had warrants out for his arrest when the Springfield Police Department attempted to stop him.

Alexander is being held at the Greene County Jail. He has a bond hearing set for November 1.