Man allegedly told victim he would 'enjoy killing her' before shooting her in the head

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A Springfield man is facing domestic assault charges and more after he allegedly shot a woman in the head Wednesday. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The victim had been at work Wednesday, June 5 when she received a phone call from Jeremy Ryan Williamson, 32, according to a probable cause statement.

Williamson began threatening to burn the victim's house down, told her to "eat wood" - the victim believed Williamson wanted to assault her with a piece of wood - and told her that he would enjoy killing her, the report stated.

The woman left work and drove to her mother's residence on the 1700 block of North Oak Grove Avenue. She parked her vehicle in the driveway and watched Williamson walk down the street toward her.

Documents say Williamson told her to get out of the vehicle. Once she did, Williamson got into the back seat, and the victim sat back down in the driver's seat.

