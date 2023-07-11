SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested after a police officer leaving the Springfield Police Department headquarters saw someone attacking another with a knife.

Darryl Wayne Turner, 60, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with three felonies:

First-degree domestic assault.

Armed criminal action.

Unlawful use of a weapon.

Darryl Wayne Turner mugshot

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, the Springfield officer saw several people running and yelling “no” and “stop” as the officer was trying to leave the police headquarters. The officer observed a man with a blue shirt holding a large fixed-blade knife in one hand. The man had a victim in a headlock with his other arm.

The man was pointing the knife upward in an apparent attempt to stab the victim in the stomach or torso. The victim tried to block the man’s hand from stabbing them while they attempted to get out of the headlock.

The officer drew their firearm and commanded the man to stop what he was doing. The man complied and then dropped the knife when told to do so. The man was identified as Turner, according to the release.

The victim told the officer that Turner was trying to stab them because they asked Turner to sign documents. Turner then allegedly became upset and attacked the victim in front of witnesses.

Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance has not been listed.