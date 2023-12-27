SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested in Boone County, Arkansas after police say he stole a vehicle from CoxHealth Medical Center on National Avenue.

Anthony Turner, of Billings, is facing charges of first-degree burglary and stealing after he allegedly walked into a private area of the hospital and stole keys to a Cox vehicle and patient records on Dec. 6.

According to a probable cause statement, Turner entered employee-only offices after hours and stole a folder containing patient records and keys to a company-owned Grand Cherokee from a desk in the administrative office.

When he was contacted by an employee and told to leave, Turner grabbed the folder he had put on top of a refrigerator and left with it. Surveillance footage showed Turner driving the stolen Jeep out of the parking garage.

Turner was arrested in Boone County hours later following a report of reckless driving. The probable cause statement says he was arrested for theft, burglary, trespassing and obstructing governmental operations.