WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man is accused of attacking a Walmart worker on Tuesday, August 1st after he was confronted about stealing from the business.

According to a Facebook post from the West Plains Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. to the West Plains Walmart and located the suspect leaving the area.

The vehicle did not stop for police and after turning on Nichols Drive, the suspect fled on foot to a wooded area.

Cooper Clayton, 20, was identified and apprehended at 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Armstrong Street and Preacher Roe Boulevard without incident.

Clayton is being held at the West Plains Police Department on four warrants for his arrest, according to the press release. He is facing the following charges:

Second-degree robbery

Resisting arrest

Duty to drive with care

Improper passing

Operating a motor vehicle without proper license

Fail to display current state plates

Fail to provide proof of financial responsibility

The Walmart employee suffered an injury to his hand from the assault but did not require medical attention.

West Plains Officers, a West Plains K9, and members of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department helped assist with the arrest.