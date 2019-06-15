Man accused of shooting David Ortiz will remain in jail while awaiting trial

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

Dk. (CBS) -- The man accused of shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will remain in jail for at least one year while awaiting trial. Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz and eight other suspects made a court appearance in the Dominican Republic on Friday, all wearing bulletproof vests and helmets. From his jail cell window, the suspected gunman told reporters Ortiz was not his intended target.

Ortiz remains in a Boston hospital, where he's recovering from a second surgery. On Sunday, the former Red Sox slugger was ambushed and shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, the nation's capital.

Police have nine suspects in custody, and local media reported a 10th turned himself into authorities on Friday. Authorities are still looking for several others they said may be involved in the plot, including a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Pennsylvania. Defense attorneys told CBS News that their clients are innocent.

