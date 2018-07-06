Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor for 8 Years

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KNWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) - One man is facing charges of rape and sexual assault in the 2nd degree after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times for about eight years.

Victor Hurtado, 26, was arrested on Friday, June 29.

On February 2, 2016, the Rogers Police Department started an investigation into a sexual assault case involving a 16-year-old female, according to the affidavit.

The teen told the detective she had been sexually assaulted by Hurtado when she was between the ages of five to 13.

Hurtado admitted to the incidents the teen described, according to the affidavit.

The detective asked Hurtado if there were any other victims and he said no.

He is currently being held at the Benton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Hurtado has a court date set for August 6.