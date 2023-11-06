UPDATE: Frank Michael Paul entered a guilty plea to all charges on November 3, 2023.

Paul will be sentenced on January 3, 2024.

Original Story

BRANSON, Mo. – A Branson man has been charged with 4 felonies following a fire at The Track Family Fun Park-Track 4 & Ferris Wheel in Branson.

44-year-old Frank Michael Paul is charged with one count of 2nd-degree arson, two counts of 2nd-degree burglary, one count of stealing, and one count of tampering.

According to court documents, Paul set a fire using gasoline he found in the business and a lighter.

When law enforcement asked Paul why he started the fire, he said he was trying to cover up that he had stolen electronics from the business in order to sell them, as well as food from the break room.