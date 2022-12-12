GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a man threatening a person with a cordless power drill.

David Melvin Bibber, 57, of Springfield, was arrested on Dec. 6 and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of armed criminal action.

The arrest came after a call to an East Kearney Street trailer park about a man who had allegedly aggressively approached a woman with a power drill. During a later interview with law enforcement, Bibber admitted to chasing after the neighbor with the power drill, according to court documents.

When a deputy met Bibber at his trailer’s front door, Bibber became aggressive and yelled at the deputy before slamming the door shut. The deputy called for backup, and they were able to get Bibber to open the door and speak to them. However, Bibbger slammed the door shut again.

One of the deputies kicked the door open. According to the probable cause statement, Bibber was standing inside holding a rifle. One of the deputies said that Bibber pointed the rifle at them. After running to their vehicles and taking cover, they got Bibber out of his trailer.

At the interview, Bibber said that he did not know what his intentions were when we went to retrieve a rifle from his home after talking to the deputies. He said he thought that the deputies were breaking into his home.

Bibber has a counsel status hearing scheduled for Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse.