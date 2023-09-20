CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of operating a boat while intoxicated and striking a home, injuring himself and seven others, has asked a judge to allow him to appear for his first court appearance via video technology.

Attorneys for Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, Calif., have filed a motion to allow him to appear remotely on Oct. 16, citing health concerns and the cost of travel among his reasons. The motion states that defense attorneys had reached out to prosecutors and they did not object.

Ramirez, 47, is charged with 7 counts of physical injury, including 2 counts of serious injury, in connection with a boat crash on July 22, 2023, on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to online court records.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. in the Osage Arm part of the lake. The 2014 Nortech Ramirez was piloting ran aground, hit a residence and overturned.

Ramirez and seven passengers — three men and five women, ranging in age from 21 to 51 — were ejected, the report states.