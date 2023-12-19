SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A student who was expelled due to sending threatening emails to administrators has been charged with making terroristic threats.

Aaron Brown is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening following incidents that began in February 2023.

Court documents say Brown began sending harassing and threatening emails to Missouri State University employees while he was enrolled as a student. He allegedly sent emails to administrators referencing mass shootings. Brown was admonished and told to keep his communications appropriate, according to court documents.

Brown was placed on a 96-hour psychiatric hold as ordered by the Greene County Probate Court in July 2023. When Brown was released, his behavior worsened, causing MSU to expel him as a student in September 2023, according to court documents.

In November 2023, Brown sent three emails to two different administrators that caused concern for the MSU staff. Following an email that was sent on Nov. 8, an administrator closed the Dean of Student’s Offices, which included the Director of Student Conduct Office, out of fear for the safety of the employees.

Brown is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 bond.