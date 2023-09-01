SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Aurora is facing three counts of sexual misconduct after police say he exposed himself to women exercising on the Galloway Trail.

Joseph Cowan, 30, was arrested on Aug. 30 after allegedly exposing himself to three different women on the trail between 2541 E. Southern Hills Boulevard and 3500 S. Lone Pine Ave.

According to court documents, in a previous incident in May, Cowan was found passed out near a preschool with his pants unzipped. Documents also state that Cowan has a fourth-degree assault charge from June 2023 as well.

Cowan is homeless and has a history of failure to appear at the municipal level, according to court documents.

Cowan entered a not-guilty plea and will next be in court for a bond hearing on Sept. 5.

The sexual misconduct charges are Class B misdemeanors which carry a possible sentence of up to six months in jail.