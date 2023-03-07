BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A man was killed in a single-car crash in Boone County in northern Arkansas on March 4.

Derrick Alsobrook, 29, of Harrison, AR, was driving a 2005 Honda on Hopewell Road when it crashed around 1:05 p.m. on March 4, according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The crash investigation showed that the Honda was traveling east on Hopewell Road near Woodland Lane when it overturned onto its left side.

The road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. Alsobrook was taken to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.