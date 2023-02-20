CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Cole County man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early this morning, Feb. 20.

Logan J. Lowry, 20, of Wardsville, was driving a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle with a passenger on Route Y at Grandview Lane in Camden County. At 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began a crash investigation involving the Suzuki.

The investigation showed that Lowry did not properly negotiate a turn and ran off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a sign.

Lowry was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. at Lake Regional Hospital. The passenger was also taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.