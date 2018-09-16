M&M's to Release Three New Flavors Video

M&M’s is going nuts with new flavors next year.

The brand will supposedly unveil three new M&M’s.

The three flavors reportedly set to be released are English toffee peanut, Mexican jalapeno peanut and Thai coconut peanut M&M’s.

The packages invite fans of the candy to vote on which of the three they like best.

This Spring, M&M’s offered up three other flavors for chocolate lovers to vote on. They were crunchy espresso, crunchy raspberry and crunchy mint.

The winner was crunchy mint. It was then sold for an extended limited run.