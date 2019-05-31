Lucas Oil Speedway Cleanup Moving Fast Video

WHEATLAND, Mo -- There is plenty left to do at the raceway, but things are coming along after strong storms struck the property.

The sounds of moving metal and steel swaying in the wind can still be heard at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland. General Manager Danny Lorton is in his third year with the racetrack, and says while they still plan on having a race on June 8, they still have work to do.

"The main thing has just been the debris cleanup. That's been probably the biggest mess that we've had to deal with. So, we've had dumpsters come in -- just, backhoes, trucks, stuff like that just loading up dumpsters," Lorton says.

The three main areas that took damage were the dirt track, the campgrounds, and what was most astounding -- the off road course. Steel supports snapped, collapsing an area where fans would normally watch the race.

Lorton says it will be at least a year before the off-road course is ready for racing.

The campgrounds took a beating too, and some work is left to do on debris pickup, but they have electric and water back up for campers, and fencing has been repaired around almost the entire property.

Though they still have some cleanup left, Lorton says the main need lies beyond Lucas Oil Speedway.

"A lot of people reached out and wanted to help us out, but I'd like to ask them if they want to reach out to the city of Wheatland, to maybe contact City Hall and offer their services there. Volunteer or make donations, because there are alot of people in town that can't afford the cleanup that could use the money to get their yards, trees, and debris cleaned up in their areas. We need the community to get help more than what we need here," says Lorton.

The June 8 race will take place as scheduled, and to make up for the Show-Me 100 being cancelled by storms, they plan to extend their Diamond Nationals to a two-day event on July 13-14.