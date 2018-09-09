Love Rocks Comfort Neosho Students after Death of Teacher

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KODE

NEOSHO, Mo. -- A local organization is providing support for its community after the tragic loss of a teacher.

The Neosho Freeman Family YMCA held a gathering for Neosho students, faculty and residents after 48-year-old Angel Hayes.

Hayes was struck and killed by a car while on crosswalk duty this week.

She was a teacher of almost two decades and was loved by many, so the event was a way to bring some sense of comfort and peace to those impacted by her death.

Participants decorated "love rocks" to spread around the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, each painted with a message of hope and healing.

"We just want them to know that we are surrounding them with what we are able to give. And we are a great community. And it's a small expression. And with a big statement that you are not alone. We are here to support you and love you," says Heather Merrill, a community spoke person.

The rocks are a tangible item the kids can pick up and keep for comfort when heading back to school Monday morning.