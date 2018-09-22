Loud Atmosphere Fills JQH during Rally Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The atmosphere inside the arena was loud and raucous from start to finish of this rally.

Our crews got into the arena about 3:15 p.m. and people had already made their way down to the floor.

JQH Arena Executive Director Keith Boaz told us capacity was around 11,000, it only took a couple hours for the stadium to get there.

A few empty seats up top, but it was pretty packed, and the sound inside reflected that. One of the loudest moments early on was when it was announced that they would be doing the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

We caught up with young David Bitter, who had the chance to sing for this capacity crowd.

"Being up there with all those people that support America and are for America the way President Trump was awesome and very supportive and I felt like I was part of this united gathering. It was really exciting. I think when they realized the pledge of allegiance was coming up they knew the president was coming up soon, the whole arena was full of excitement and full of patriotism for America," said Bitter.

Things only got louder from that point...



The order of speakers here went as follows Billy Long, Jason Smith, Erin Hawley, President Trump, Josh Hawley, then President Trump Again and Trump spent about an hour wrapping things up.

