Looking for a job? SpringHill Suites is hiring!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- SpringHill Suites is hosting a hiring event at the Missouri Job Center for many positions that are currently open.

On June 3, Monday, the hiring event will be held from 1p.m to 4p.m. at 2900 East Sunshine.

The positions SpringHill will be interviewing for will be for the Front Desk, Housekeeping, Night Audit, Breakfast Attendant, Sales, and Maintenance positions.

There is no cost to attend the hiring event, but it is asked that applicants dress business appropriate and should bring a resume if able to do so.

