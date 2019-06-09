News

Looking for a job? Pop Up Job Center is coming to Ozark

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

OZARK, Mo. -- If you're looking for a job in Christian County, the Missouri Career Center will be in Ozark on Monday.

The One Stop Pop Up Job Center will be at the Least of These Food Pantry.

This food pantry is located at 1720 West James River Road in Ozark starting at 9a.m until 12p.m.

Job hunters can research open jobs, get help with resume building, and learn about job skills classes. 

