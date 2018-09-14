Look Out for Hurricane Donation Scams Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- When disasters like Florence destroy whole communities lots of people rediscover their neighborly spirit, even people states away. As Stephanie Garland with Springfield's Better Business Bureau has learned, that urge to give can backfire.

"We have so many kinds and caring people in the Ozarks with great hearts who unfortunately fall for this," she says.

While in years past, the backfiring has looked like generous people giving to phony charities, these days, it can look like giving to a well-intentioned but ill-prepared crowdfunding campaign or go fund me.

"There are a lot of Go Fund Me pages that are started by people who are really wanting to make a difference, really wanting to help people. But then they get over-worked or over-managed and they don't know what's happening and there's so much money pouring in and they're just not sure how to handle it," Garland says.

It's why she is encouraging generous people to think before they donate. As for how you can tell which hurricane relief teams you can safely give to?

"Be incredibly cautious. Whether you have family there or you're here trying to help out in any way you can. Just do your research. Take five minutes before you go ahead and donate," she adds. "What we want you to do is choose the charity you're going to give to very wisely. We have a free website called Give.org it's for places just like this."