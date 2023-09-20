SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As a way to give back to our fallen military heroes, close to 60 volunteers will be visiting the Springfield National Cemetery to donate a full day’s work providing tree care.

Saluting Branches is a non-profit organization that is hosting its 9th annual day of service. They provide tree service to over 100 U.S. Department cemeteries, homes and hospitals every year.

Tim Hammer is the site coordinator for Saluting Branches and also happens to be a veteran himself. He says being a part of an organization that gives back to our fallen heroes is what makes this volunteer event so special.

“As a veteran, you try to give back as much as possible and this is just a familiar way for me in the tree industry to try to do that,” said Hammer.

Hammer along with over 50 other volunteers will be working to remove and trim several trees in the Springfield National Cemetery.

Certified arborists and tree care experts from Nixa Utilities, All About Trees, Ryan Tree Service and others are pitching in to volunteer.

They began at 6:30 this morning and will wrap up around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The non-profit said by caring for trees and landscapes, volunteers improve the appearance and safety of the cemeteries, which are important symbols of our nation’s history and service.

“It’s quite a sight to see, all of these guys. To say, it’ll be like an army in here trucks, chippers and bucket trucks, it’ll be quite the sight to see,” said Hammer.