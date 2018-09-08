News

Local Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Exams

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:28 PM CDT

Local Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Exams

BRANSON, Mo. -- Another clinic offering affordable care for your pet.

The Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic will be offering exams from head to tail.

These exams will only cost $15.

The offer is meant to celebrate the grand opening of the clinic earlier this summer.

Care will be available for residents in the Branson and Hollister area.

Coupons are available but not necessary for service.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected