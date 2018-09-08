Local Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Exams Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- Another clinic offering affordable care for your pet.

The Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic will be offering exams from head to tail.

These exams will only cost $15.

The offer is meant to celebrate the grand opening of the clinic earlier this summer.

Care will be available for residents in the Branson and Hollister area.

Coupons are available but not necessary for service.