SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Give Vets Hope is a support group that meets twice a month to help veterans process the many challenges after they return home from service.

“I didn’t want to talk I just wanted to listen,” veteran Robert Byrd said.

Robert Byrd is a Desert Storm veteran who was struggling alone. Byrd’s battle within almost cost him his life after a suicide attempt but he soon found hope, thanks to the VFW Post 3404 that connected him to others who are fighting similar battles.

“No lie. It was scary. Some dark thoughts and some bad stuff. And now I’ve got these guys with Give Vets Hope. I’m so grateful for them,” Byrd said. “I used to be very negative very keep to myself. And now if I have to miss it almost hurts.” Byrd

Holly Butler is the co-facilitator of the program and wanted to create a safe space for veterans in the Ozarks.

“Whenever I would talk to veterans they just needed somewhere to go, you know, to talk to other veterans and have a safe place. It’s, you know, openly where they feel safe and heard. People can listen to them,” Butler said.

Many veterans struggle with navigating through the holidays alone. That’s why Butler says she wants all veterans to have a place to go and be heard.

“Really it makes my heart happy. It really does. This whole group makes my heart happy because I’m not a veteran myself, but I have a whole family of veterans and I have worked with veterans for five years. So I just have this passion to help,” Butler said.

Byrd believes that by sharing each other’s stories and hardships, they can continue to give more veterans hope.

“The way I look at it we’re all brothers and sisters. We all serve different jobs, and different scenarios. We all serve. So we’re all family,” Byrd said.