We can all agree, snow days aren’t what they used to be. Gone are the days of waking up early and watching Daybreak as schools scrolled one by one on the bottom of the screen. Now, school districts rely on the newest technology to make the announcement.

Mountain Grove Superintendent Jim Dickey has gained notoriety for his singing Facebook announcements. On Tuesday, Dickey’s post garnered over 100,000 views for his rendition of Phil Collins’ In the Air.

Not to be outdone, 20 miles up the road, Willow Springs put out their own well-edited music announcement. Dr. Marty Spence played his own version of The Real Slim Shady. Willow Springs announcement picked up over 90,000 views in a matter of two days.

As predicted in Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner’s Winter Weather Outlook, winter is off to a late start but we anticipate more cold, more snow, and more winter weather to come.