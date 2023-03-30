SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with radio leaders Malcom Hukriede and Dan O’Day, who co-authored a new book titled “History of Radio: In Springfield, MO”. They have compiled a book of reminiscences about radio in Springfield from over 50 people.

“We had Hukriede and Dan O’Day,” Sellars said. “Both have long histories here in Springfield and radio all the way back to the ’60s.”

Hukriede works on the sales side of the radio business while O’Day is a radio advertising guru and commercial copywriter.

Among the 50 stories gathered, John Sellars added his to the book as well.

“Being in radio for me was always a side job,” Sellars said. “It was always something I did in the evening or on a weekend or whatever — or maybe early in the morning. I did those things because I really enjoyed it and had fun doing it and still do. That’s why I’m doing [Sharing Stories of the Crossroads] on Tuesdays. It’s a hoot!”

“History of Radio: In Springfield, MO” is on sale now. You can find copies at The History Museum on the Square’s gift shop.

Check out the video above to hear Sellars talk about how radio has changed over the years.