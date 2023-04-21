SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — OrganicBabyFormula.com compiled a list of the most popular Nintendo baby names in the United States using data from the social security administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in 2022.

Nintendo has been in American homes since 1986 when the gaming console first made its debut in Japan three years prior. Since then, Nintendo has introduced several iconic characters each with their own looks and personalities that have resonated with people.

In Missouri, the top Nintendo name was “Zelda.” Nationally, the top name is “Mario.”

Here are the top 20 baby names named after Nintendo characters in the United States (based on babies per million in 2022):

Mario – 316

Zelda – 259

Link – 207

Fox – 91

Peach – 74

Ganon – 73

Ridley – 49

Samus – 30

Kirby – 12

Luigi – 11

Diddy – 8

Falco – 7

Yoshi – 6

Sheik – 6

Pikachu – 6

Banjo – 4

Kong – 3

Bowser – 2

Ness – 2

Toad – 2

Three names really dominate the Nintendo baby names: Mario, Zelda and Link. The study does admit it can’t be certain that these names are in connection with the video game characters.