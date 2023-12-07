GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Juvenile Division says this year’s rate of crimes involving minors is alarming.

“I would not say that what we have seen come in has historically been ‘the normal.’ Something that concerns me a little bit is, is I’m concerned that this might be the new normal unless, you know, there’s some interventions taken,” Chief Juvenile Officer Bill Prince said.

Recently, Springfield Police announced the arrest of five juveniles and one adult in connection to a months-long investigation into burglary and vandalism at an Eagle Stop on North Grant.

“We just recently received the reports from law enforcement on those burglaries and the property damage that occurred there. There are five juveniles of folks under the age of 18 who we have received reports on,” Prince said. “We have got two filed petitions on each of those five-youth alleging several counts of burglary on most of them. We have, I think, property damage as well as the burglary. So again, relatively new cases for us.”

Prince says none of the five are in detention, as caseworkers review the investigation.

If needed, the youths would be brought back to detention.

OzarksFirst reached out to the owners of the Eagle Stop who sent a statement in full that reads,

“Eagle Stop is appreciative of the work the Springfield PD put forth to present charges to both the Greene County Juvenile Office and the Greene County Prosecutors office. It is our understanding the use of security camera footage from our stores, along with tips from concerned citizens displeased by the actions of these adolescents in their community, assisted the officers and detectives assigned to the case. Similar to the general public, we look forward to receiving updates on the case and are hopeful the local authorities presiding extend full and appropriate charges based on the amount of evidence, number of incidents, and the damages/loss incurred.

Most importantly, we would like to thank our incredible Eagle Stop team members who endured through the early morning calls that happened too often during the height of these incidents. Our team operates under a culture of proudly serving the communities we are located within. We are appreciative every day to have the dedicated team we do, serving our most loyal communities who serve us back.”

Prince says 2023, in his opinion, has been worse than years in the past.

“We’ve got, I think, 11 or 12 kids in detention right now. Four or five of them are in their homicide-related or gun violence-related,” Prince said. “If we were ranking this year, you know, in terms of one of the worst that I’ve seen in terms of that kind of behavior, that this would definitely, definitely be right up there.”

He says parental intervention can help reduce crimes down the road.

“Knowing who your, what your kids are doing, knowing where your kids are, knowing who your kids are running with, I think any of those things, you know, would hopefully lower some of the offenses that we’re seeing.”

