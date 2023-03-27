SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will soon make an appearance in the Springfield area.
From April 5 – 8, the horses will be available for photo ops at the following locations and times:
- April 5 from 3-4 p.m., E. Sunshine HyVee (Springfield)
- April 5 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Top Hat Liquor Store (Willard)
- April 6 from 3-5 p.m., Branson Landing (Branson)
- April 7 from 5-7 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake (Springfield)
- April 8 from 1-2 p.m., W. Battlefield HyVee (Springfield)
- April 8 from 2:30-3:30 p.m., W. Republic Road and S. Kansas Expressway Price Cutter (Springfield)
According to a press release from Anheuser-Busch, a Clydesdale must be a gelding, at least 4 years old, stand six feet tall at the shoulder when fully mature, weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on their face, four white legs and a black mane and tail.
A Budweiser Clydesdale will eat 50-60 pounds of hay in a day and drink as much as 30 gallons of water.