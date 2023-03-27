SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will soon make an appearance in the Springfield area.

From April 5 – 8, the horses will be available for photo ops at the following locations and times:

According to a press release from Anheuser-Busch, a Clydesdale must be a gelding, at least 4 years old, stand six feet tall at the shoulder when fully mature, weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on their face, four white legs and a black mane and tail.

A Budweiser Clydesdale will eat 50-60 pounds of hay in a day and drink as much as 30 gallons of water.