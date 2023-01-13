CABOOL, Mo. – People in Cabool are reacting after police said they found a hidden camera in the women’s restroom at the east Casey’s General Store.

Patrick Pitcher of Hartville is charged with possession of child pornography after police allege he owned the camera.

Documents show police found 154 videos located on the camera of people using the restroom or being exposed.

Police said the camera was hidden in a ceiling vent.

Women, like Shianna Smith, who believe they were caught on camera are speaking out.

“As a woman, not only do we have to worry about our surroundings outside, now we have to worry about our surroundings inside,” said Smith. “Constantly just being aware of what’s going on.”

A business owner nearby said people will now probably try to be more aware of their surroundings.

“I think it shocks people more because we’re a small town,” said Tammy McKinley. “You trust that a public restroom is safe, and when you find out something like this, and you find out maybe it’s not as safe as you thought, it’s very shocking.”

OzarksFirst reached out to Casey’s.

The company issued the following statement: “Casey’s is aware of the situation and is actively working with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Police ask anyone who may have been at the Casey’s store on Jan. 3 to give them a call.