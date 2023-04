SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A large police presence has gathered at the corner of Nichols Street and N. Broadway Avenue Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. Dunnegan with the Springfield Police Department, a woman’s body was found floating in Jordan Creek around 5:20 pm Thursday evening.

Sgt. Dunnegan said an autopsy will be performed to determine the woman’s identity.

This is a breaking story and OzarksFirst will update the story with more details as they become available.